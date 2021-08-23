‘Everybody, Sing’ host Vice Ganda pays tribute to a community of call center agents, who won the jackpot prize of the musical game show in its Sunday episode. ABS-CBN

MANILA — A call center agent broke down in tears in the Sunday episode of “Everybody, Sing,” after his group won the jackpot prize of P500,000, setting off an impassioned statement about his personal experience of being “degraded” due to his profession.

The “Songbayanan,” composed of 25 BPO professionals, erupted in emotional cheers when they guessed correctly all 10 song titles in the jackpot round.

Host Vice Ganda, too, joined them in celebrating, saying they were not alone in hoping for some relief and momentary joy, amid the challenges of the pandemic.

“Nakikita namin kung gaano kasaya ‘yung mga na sa bahay,” Vice Ganda said, referring to recorded reactions to episodes of the program. “Kasi, ‘yung mga na sa bahay, kahit hindi sila ‘yung totoong mananalo, gusto nila manalo ‘yung kapwa nila Pilipino.”

“Kasi alam nating lahat tayo may pinagdadaanang mabigat ngayon. Mayaman o mahirap, may kuwarta o wala, may trabaho o wala, lahat tayo may pinagdadaanan. At lahat tayo naniniwala na deserve nating manalo ngayon,” he added.

The comedy superstar then paid tribute to the call center agents, as he related he is acquainted with many from the same field.

“Deserve niyong manalo ngayon. Kaya I’m just so happy. Ang hirap ng trabaho niyo. Maraming akong kakilala na na sa call center. I admire you. I salute you. At ang saya ko na mag-uuwi kayo ng P500,000,” he said.

Vice Ganda’s statement was met with a tearful reaction by one of the contestants, Mackie, prompting the host to ask why.

Mackie spoke of negative perception on his line of work, mentioning stereotypes attached to graveyard-shift agents.

“Masaya lang ako, kasi for a very long time na nag-wo-work, we are being degraded by a lot of people. They just think na nagpupuyat lang kami, nag-yo-yosi lang kami during our break times,” he said.

“Pero hindi nila alam, we are doing this for our family. Behind the confidence na meron kami habang nag-ti-take kami ng call is ‘yung fear na baka mawalan kami ng trabaho because of the pandemic,” he explained.

Referring to the joy of winning and the actual jackpot prize, Mackie added: “Ito, we deserve this. We deserve this.”

The community of call center agents became the latest “Songbayanan” to win the jackpot of “Everybody, Sing” since its June 5 premiere, after the batch of community pantry volunteers, massage therapists, teachers, and drivers.

“Everybody, Sing” airs Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and A2Z Channel 11.

