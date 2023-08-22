Jake Cuenca remembers Chie Filomeno on her birthday

Chie Filomeno took to her social media platform to document the festivities of her birthday.

She graciously shared a series of snapshots on her Instagram, showcasing the joyous event which included an assortment of delectable cakes.

“Made a wish. I would just like to thank everyone for greeting me on my special day, my little Asian heart is so happy,” Filomeno captioned her post.

But what caught netizens’ attention was the cake given by no other than Jake Cuenca.

While they have been romantically linked, Filomeno also clarified last month that she is not in a relationship, contrary to rumors linking her with Cuenca.

Filomeno is part of the upcoming movie “A Very Good Girl,” starring Kathryn Bernardo and multi-awarded Filipina actress Dolly de Leon.

She also recently signed a network contract with ABS-CBN.