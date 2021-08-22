MANILA – Anne Curtis turned sentimental as she turned to social media to reminisce about how much she and her husband Erwan Heussaff got to enjoy so many music festivals especially the one they went to in Japan.

“Fuji Rock has always been on our fave list of festivals that we’ve ever been to and we even said that it would be the music festy we would bring our first baby to,” she wrote on Instagram as she posted an old video from when they attended the Fuji Rock Festival.

Curtis said she would love to bring Dahlia there in the future “because aside from consistently having an awesome line-up, we saw how it was such a child-friendly venue with a children’s stage & all. “

“Hoping that one day we’ll still get to bring Dahlia to a music festival and get to experience that kind of freedom that we all seem to miss,” she added.

Moreover, Curtis also hopes that something like the Fuji Rock Festival could also be staged for local bands in the Philippines.

Curtis gave birth to Dahlia last year in Melbourne, Australia--her first baby with Heussaff.

In their previous posts, the celebrity couple showed how the pandemic has afforded both of them precious family time with Dahlia.

Baby Dahlia turned one year old last March.

