LOOK: ‘Voice Teens 2’ winner from Team Lea welcomed home in Negros Occidental

MANILA -- Cydel Gabutero was personally congratulated by the vice mayor of San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, after she was named one of the winners of this year's "The Voice Teens."

Gabutero met with Vice Mayor Christopher Carmona this Thursday, Facebook photos from the local government of San Carlos showed, and was given P50,000 "for bringing honor to the city."

Gabutero, who grew up in San Carlos City, is one of the four winners of "The Voice Teens 2," winning P500,000 and a house and lot.

She represented the team of Lea Salonga in the grand finals, aired last Sunday, singing "Lean on Me."

The other winners were Heart Salvador from Bamboo's team, Isang Manlapaz from apl.de.ap's team, and Kendra Aguirre from Sarah Geronimo's team.

It was the first time the contest, across all its local iterations, that it named four winners instead of the usual one. --with a report from Martian Muyco, ABS-CBN News