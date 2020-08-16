For the first time, 'Voice Teens 2' names 4 new champions

MANILA (UPDATED) – For the first time ever, “The Voice of the Philippines” named four winners during the final episode of its second teen edition.

They are Heart Salvador from Bamboo’s team, Cydel Gabutero from Lea Salonga’s team, Isang Manlapaz from apl.de.ap’s team, and Kendra Aguirre from Sarah Geronimo’s team.

All of them got the highest scores within their respective teams based on the points given by their own coach which amounted to 50 percent, with the other half being the average from the other remaining coaches.

Salvador, Gabutero, Manlapaz and Aguirre each won P500,000 and a brand new house and lot from Lessandra.

The two-part final episode, including their performances, was prerecorded, due still to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It was shot from the homes of the finalists and their coaches, with the help of the show's staff.

This was the first time "The Voice" held a virtual finale.

In a video conference after the show, all four expressed how elated they are for being hailed as this season’s champions.

“Hindi pa rin po pumapasok sa isip ko na ito na po yung nangyari. Marami man pong nangyari like the pandemic, this season is really a historical moment kasi apat yung nanalo. Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga tao na sumubaybay at sumuporta at nagtiwala po sa aming apat,” said Gabutero.

“Sobrang nakaka-overwhelm po. Grabe pa rin yung iyak ko hanggang ngayon kasi sobrang unexpected po talaga. Sobrang thankful po talaga ako sa lahat,” Manlapaz added.

Despite the pandemic that made it impossible for them to have a live show, the new winners said they remain grateful for all the other good things that happened to them throughout this season.

“Other than apat po kaming champion, I think [the best thing that happened this season is] lahat kami nakapag-build ng friendship with each other. Not just friendship, but may family na na-build,” Aguirre said.

“I am really happy na none of us sa competition ay naging competitive na ayaw makipag-usap or ayaw makipagkaibigan. We all got close lalo na po nitong pandemic na ito. Lalo po kaming magka-chat and lagi po kaming magka-video call,” she added.

As for Salvador, she said the best thing that happened would have to be meeting a lot of wonderful people and learning how to connect with others.

The second teen edition of “The Voice of the Philippines” started in January.

It halted production in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Its return was further held off with the government shutdown of ABS-CBN's broadcast operations in May.

After a three-month pause, the show hit the play button again in June, resuming its search for the next singing champion, via the Kapamilya Channel.

The two-part finale of “The Voice of the Philippines” aired on Saturday and Sunday on the Kapamilya Channel.