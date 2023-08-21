International pop star Ariana Grande will be treating fans for the 10th anniversary of her debut album "Yours Truly" this week.

In an Instagram post, Grande revealed that she will be releasing a deluxe version of the album along with live performances of some of her hits.

Here is the schedule of the videos to be released this week:

August 25:

"Yours Truly" deluxe album digital release

"Honeymoon Avenue" live performance

"Daydreamin'" live performance

August 26:

Q&A part 1

merch capsule

August 27:

"Baby I" live performance

August 28:

Q&A part 2

vinyl preorder

August 29

"Tattooed Heart" live performance

"Right There" live performance

August 30

"The Way" live performance

Behind the scenes clips

Grande launched her music career with "Yours Truly" which sealed her mark in the industry drawing inspirations from R&B.

She has two Grammys under her belt -- Best Pop Vocal Album for “sweetener” in 2019, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga in 2021.

