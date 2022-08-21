MANILA – Ogie Alcasid turned emotional on "ASAP Natin 'To" on Sunday as the noontime concert show mounted a tribute for him ahead of his 55th birthday later this month.

While singing his composition "Pangarap Ko Ang Ibigin Ka" with his wife, Regine Velasquez, Alcasid struggled to go through with the number, prompting his fellow singers to encourage him to "just keep on going."

Aside from getting overwhelmed after the other ASAP mainstays sang his other compositions, Alcasid said he "lost it... because of" Velasquez.

"In the 55 years that I'd be living here on earth, my biggest companion was music. Through my ups and downs, it's always been (music). But what brought music was you (Velasquez)," he said.

"I know it's my birthday. But you see, when I married you (Velasquez)..., when we got married, when the Pastor said "You are gonna be one", that's how I feel. So, everything else that I celebrate in life, I celebrate with you. So, it's our birthday," he added.

"You are my birthday, you are my birthday."

Velasquez also became sentimental.

“I am your number one fan. You are such a blessing to me,” she said in front of their only son Nate, and their “ASAP” colleagues.

“Last night, I was telling him, ‘I cannot imagine my life not having you. I’d probably be an old maid. So thank you for marrying me. I cannot imagine being with anyone else but you,” Velasquez added.

The Asia’s Songbird said Alcasid makes her so happy and he always makes her laugh no matter the situation.

“Every day is not just an adventure but there’s also peace in my life because I have you. I love you so much. Thank you,” she said.

Prior to giving her message, Alcasid’s families from ASAP, It’s Showtime, LVD and Ateam were there to sing his hit songs.

Among the tunes they performed were “Nakakalokal,” “Dito sa Puso Ko,” “Peksman,” and “Ako’y Iyong Iyo.”

Alcasid kicked off the celebration with a rendition of Barry Manilow's “I Write The Songs”.