MANILA -- Singer-composer Ogie Alcasid took to social media on Thursday to mark the day when he and wife Regine Velasquez began their relationship as a couple.

Uploading a photo of them together, Alcasid shared the importance of November 11 for him and Velasquez.

"To many, 11/11 is about the adding to cart frenzy. But for us as a couple, it is the day we celebrate the day we fell in love and the day we moved into our home 14 years ago," Alcasid wrote on his Instagram page.

"We were younger then and we wouldn’t have known that indeed God still had to mold us into what we are today. And like everybody else, still learning and growing with the Lord."

Alcasid ended his post by again expressing his love for his life's partner.

"Ty Dear Jesus for sustaining us through our ups and downs and our many sideways. To the love of my life, everyday is a wonderful beginning with you. Happy 11/11!!! I love you my Regine," he shared.

Alcasid and Velasquez confirmed their relationship in 2007 and got married in December 2010.

They have a son, Nathaniel James, who turned 10 last November 8.

