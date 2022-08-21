'Idol Philippines' Season 2 down to top 10 contestants

MANILA - Only ten contestants remain in the second season of “Idol Philippines” after their solo performances this weekend.

On Sunday, the Top 10 contestants were announced. Among those who made it to the list were Nisha Bedana, Delly Cuales, Isabela Ryssi Avila, Trisha Gomez, Ann Raniel, Misha de Leon, Khimo Gumatay, Kice, PJ Fabia and Bryan Chong.

Drei Sugay and Anthony Meneses, meanwhile, were both eliminated from the competition. Starting this week, viewers have a role in deciding who advances in the singing contest.

The remaining contestants will continue to compete in the next round.

"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.