'Idol PH': Top 12 artists perform 'hugot' songs

MANILA — The top 12 artists of "Idol Philippines" season 2 will perform "hugot" songs for a chance to move on to the finals.

In the ‘Live Gala’ rounds, all artists will be performing songs of a particular theme and one or two artists will be eliminated at the end of week.

Here are the songs that the current performers chose:

*Nisha Bedaña: “Hiling” by Mark Carpio

*Khimo Gumatay: “One Last Cry” by Brian Mcknight

*Drei Sugay: “Sa’yo” by Silent Sanctuary

*Ann Raniel: "Till My Heartaches End" by Ella May Saison

*Trisha Gomez: “Falling” by Harry Styles

*Anthony Meneses: “Pagsamo” by Arthur Nery

The remaining six artists will be performing on Sunday before they determine the elimination.

For this round, viewers will have a role in deciding who advances in the singing contest.

"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

