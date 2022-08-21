Ejay Falcon, Jana Roxas are now engaged

Handout photo

MANILA - Actor and Oriental Mindoro Vice Governor Ejay Falcon and girlfriend Jana Roxas are now engaged. Falcon proposed to Roxas earlier this evening during an intimate gathering in Mindoro.

The proposal happened on the eve of Jana's birthday in one of her closest friends' house. Present were family members of Ejay and Jana, Oriental Mindoro Governor Bonz Dolor and his wife Hiyas, and colleagues from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Oriental Mindoro.

Our source told us that initially, Falcon was supposed to surprise Roxas with the engagement on Monday morning August 22 in time for the flag ceremony of the provincial capitol. But Falcon didn't want to wait any longer and popped the question to Jana, to which she replied with a "Yes!"

In his past interviews, Ejay shared that he met Jana during a housewarming party in Pansol and they have been inseparable ever since. Back in 2017, Falcon and Roxas were rumored to have tied the knot but both denied the issue.

After his vice gubernatorial victory last May, Ejay and Jana flew to California for some vacation time. They've been together for six years.

A date for the wedding has yet to be set.