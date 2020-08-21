Gary V to stage repeat of 'Faith Hope Love' digital concert

MANILA -- Veteran performer Gary Valenciano is set stage a repeat of his digital concert "Faith, Hope, Love.”

The repeat will happen on Saturday, August 22, at 9 p.m., for the benefit of ABS-CBN's Pantawid ng Pag-Ibig program.

In an Instagram post, Valenciano said that virtual concert will be stream live on his official Facebook page.

"Another night that I hope inspires and lifts your spirits," Valenciano wrote in the caption. He also used the hashtags #IsangDaanIsangPamilya‬, ‪#RememberingGL and #GenuineLoveForever‬.

Joining him in the show are Martin Nievera, Yeng Constantino, his children Kiana and Gab, The Manoeuvres, and friends from "ASAP Natin 'To."