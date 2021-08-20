Pinay drag queen Jiggly Caliente in "RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6.” Screenshot from World of Wonder's Twitter account

Pinay drag queen Jiggly Caliente has ended her journey for another shot for the crown in “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6” (RPDR) last Thursday.

The drag artist was first eliminated in the second episode of the series after facing yet another roadblock during a sewing challenge but the recently eliminated queens were given another chance through a lip-sync battle.

Caliente broke free after her first smackdown with the song “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue against competitor Serena Chacha but she missed the mark on the duel with challenger Silky Nutmeg Ganache to the tune of “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper.

“Ru, thank you so much for this opportunity again. You can always call me Jiggly,” she told host RuPaul before sashaying away to the competition finishing 12th overall.

She also thanked all of her fans in an Instagram video, for all the support that she received throughout the competition.

"So, I am making this video because I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you so much to the amazing fans of 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' You guys have been so amazing throughout the season," Caliente said.

"I just wanna say thank you for those who have been so supportive, everybody who has sent me messages, and the beautiful comments that are super, super supportive. I'm eternally grateful. Thank you so much. It is not the end of Jiggles, it is just the beginning," she added.

The drag artist also defended her challenger noting that she earned that win with the gimmick she brought in the performance.

"You know, entertainment value for a lip-sync counts, and Silky made them laugh. She tickled RuPaul and that is a clear way to win," she said.

"All Stars was, even though it was cut short, it was very, very much a fun experience. At least I won one lip-sync."

Caliente, whose real name is Bianca Castro, finished 8th overall in season 4 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Also known for her role as Veronica Ferocity in the series "Pose," she was born in Laguna and moved to the United States at the age of 10.

Caliente has recently denied rumors she is part of the debut season of “Drag Race Philippines” after the casting call was announced.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand," and Kyne for Canada’s "Drag Race" season 1.

