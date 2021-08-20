Photo from Ed Sheeran’s Instagram account.

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Thursday unveiled the title of his new album along with tracks to watch out for.

In an Instagram post, Sheeran revealed that his fifth studio album will be entitled "=" (pronounced as equals) which will be released on October 29.

He earlier came back with a Halloween-inspired music video for “Bad Habits” followed by a performance video of “Visiting Hours” dedicated to his departed friend.

“I started writing and recording this album in June 2017. It's been a long, long process. I’ve been through love, loss, new life, grief, and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it’s really a coming of age record. I’ve never been more proud of a body of work, or more excited/nervous for you all to hear it,” he said.

“The next song off of it is called 'Visiting Hours,' which I finished for my friend Michael who sadly passed away this year. If you preorder the album you get this song with it, but it’s also on all platforms from now too. Lots more music to come, but for now I hope you are as excited as I for this album. ‘=‘ everywhere from October 29th.”

Here is the list of songs included in the new album:

Tides

Shivers

First Times

Bad Habits

Overpass Graffiti

The Joker And The Queen

Leave Your Life

Collide

2step

Stop The Rain

Love In Slow Motion

Visiting Hours

Sandman

Be Right Now

The artist, so far, has released 4 albums: + (pronounced as plus) in 2011, x (pronounced as multiply) in 2014, ÷ (pronounced as divide) in 2017, and "No. 6 Collaborations Project" in 2019.

He has 4 Grammys under his belt including Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit “Thinking Out Loud” in 2016.

He also won Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Shape of You” in 2018 and Best Pop Vocal Album for his third album.

