Cristine Reyes, Empoy surprised with comedy pairing

Cristine Reyes and Empoy Marquez at the media conference for 'Kidnap for Romance.' Viva Films

MANILA -- Both Cristine Reyes and Empoy Marquez never imagined they would be paired together in a big-screen project one day. In 2021, the saw each other in a quarantine facility when she came from the US, while he arrived from France.

After that, Viva assigned them to work on a project together. The result is the soon-to-premiere romantic comedy, “Kidnap for Romance,” slated to be shown starting September 6.

“Sobrang excited ako,” Reyes told ABS-CBN News. “Masayang katrabaho itong si Empoy. We worked together in a teleserye before [‘Kahit Isang Saglit’]. But this is our first film together. So when I learned that I would be working with Empoy, excited ako.”

Added Marquez: “Parang nananaginip ako nang malaman ko ‘yun. Para sa akin, laro-laro pa rin ang pagkakataon. Thankful ako na binigyan ako ng Viva ng pagkakataon at nagkaroon sila ng tiwala ulit sa isang katulad ko.”

Ever since he was paired with Alexandra de Rossi in Sigrid Andrea Bernardo’s “Kita Kita” (2017), Marquez has graduated to doing lead roles in mainstream projects.

The two were paired anew in “Walang Kaparis,” megged by Bernardo anew and was released just recently.

“Iba naman ang tandem namin ni Alessandra,” Marquez admitted. “Kami ni Cristine, iba naman ang ipapakita namin dito sa ‘Kidnap for Romance.’ Hindi naman ako na-pressure dito. Eksakto lang. Ang aim namin magpasaya ng tao.”

With “Kidnap for Romance,” Reyes returns to comedy. Her last comedy project was Don Cuaresma’s “Abay Babes” (2018), where she was joined by Nathalie Hart, Kylie Verzosa, Meg Imperial and Roxanne Barcelo.

“I really enjoyed making ‘Kidnap for Romance’,” Reyes admitted. “Paborito ko sa lahat talaga, gumawa ng comedy. Kaya nag enjoy ako talaga sa movie na ito.

“Kahit na inaabot kami ng ala-tres sa shooting, puyatan at umaga na kami natatapos, energetic pa rin ang cast and crew. Very excited ako sa team-up namin ni Empoy. Pero parang ako lang ang excited.”

She is thankful that she was given the chance to return to comedy, after a spate of dramatic films, sexy, romance and even action (Pedring Lopez’s “Maria” in 2019).

“Gusto ko dito na lang muna sa General Patronage na may matututunan ang mga tao. Gumawa tayo ng something na makakabalik tayo sa community natin, makakapag-paligaya tayo at entertain, hindi lang bagay na walang kabuluhan.

“If we get good criticism after we make this movie, I’ll take that. If it’s negative criticism and comments, we will not allow that to enter our minds.”

She commended Marquez for being serious on the set. “Kagalang-galang siya sa set,” Reyes smiled. “Prim and proper siya at serious sa set. In real life, seryoso siya talaga.

“Si Empoy napaka-totoong tao. What you see is what you get. Kahit pagod na pagod na siya, tuloy tuloy pa rin sa work. Happy ako talaga to work with Empoy.”

Meanwhile, Reyes is funny off the set. She makes even the crew laugh at her antics. “Nakakatawa siya sa totoong buhay,” Marquez commented. “Hindi niya kailangan gumaya sa iba. Organic siya. May sarili siyang portrayal.”

When it comes to her love life that everybody knows about, Reyes admitted she is “happy,” with her new partner Marco Gumabao. Both opt to stay low-key with their relationship, that started early this year.

“Chill lang kami [ni Marco],” Reyes allowed. “Our relationship is something fresh. Mas maganda ‘yung hindi masyadong pinag-uusapan ang romance niyo. I want to keep those things private. Of course we all know about it.”

Marquez, on the other hand, is still afraid to fall in love again after his heartbreak a few years ago.

“Natakot akong sumubok umibig ulit. May asawa na siya ngayon. Naka-move on na ako. Ine-enjoy ko lang ngayon ang mga ginagawa ko sa buhay. Pero naniniwala ako darating naman ang ibibigay ni God sa atin.”