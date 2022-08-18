Photos from World of Wonder.

MANILA — More stars are joining the judges' panel of the debut season of "Drag Race Philippines" as guests.

In the premiere episode, it was revealed that Kapamilya stars Regine Velasquez, Nadine Lustre, and Boy Abunda will feature in an episode.

Also joining them are Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Filipino-American make-up artist Patrick Starrr. Pops Fernandez and Pokwang were the guest judges of the premiere episodes.

Two queens "sashayed away" as "Drag Race Philippines" made its debut on Wednesday. In the double premiere, the queens faced the "Totally Impressive Talent Extravaganza" and a Sagala-inspired design challenge.

Hosted by Paolo Ballesteros, the debut season also features Jiggly Caliente and Kaladkaren along with BJ Pascual, Jon Santos, and Rajo Laurel as rotating jury.

“Drag Race Philippines” started airing August 17 at Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes will air on Fridays starting August 19.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

