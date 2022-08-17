Photos from HBO Go.

MANILA — Two queens "sashayed away" as "Drag Race Philippines" made its debut on Wednesday.

In the double premiere, the queens faced the "Totally Impressive Talent Extravaganza" and a Sagala-inspired design challenge.

Corazon Filipinas, Brigiding, Gigi, and Precious Paula Nicole were all safe during the talent competition, while Viñas Deluxe, Marina Summers, and Eva Le Queen received praises.

Minty Fresh wowed the judges and won the talent competition with her original song, while Turing and Xilohuette got low placements. Prince and Lady Morgana were in the bottom.

Lady Morgana went to a camp style of lipsync to Sarah Geronimo's "Tala" and won the battle, making Prince the 'Porkchop' queen.

In the second episode, Viñas Deluxe was spot on with her leaves runway and won the challenge while Precious Paula Nicole and Minty Fresh also received praises.

Xilohuette, Brigiding, Lady Morgana, Marina Summers, and Eva Le Queen

while Gigi Era got the low placement and both Turing and Corazon Filipinas were in the bottom.

Turing impressed the judges with her interpretation of "I’m Feeling Sexy Tonight" by Chona Cruz, sending home Corazon Filipinas.

Hosted by Ballesteros, the debut season also features Pascual, Jon Santos, and Rajo Laurel as rotating jury.

“Drag Race Philippines” is set to air starting August 17 at Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes will air on Fridays starting August 19.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

