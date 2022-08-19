Narda (Jane de Leon) confronts Ding (Zaijian Jaranilla) about cutting classes, in the August 18 episode of ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Jane de Leon and Zaijian Jaranilla earned praise for their confrontation as siblings Narda and Ding in a scene in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” fleshing out the modern take on the relationship of the iconic comics characters.

In the episode titled “Darna at Extras,” Narda caught her younger brother playing at a computer shop during school hours, resulting in their emotional outburst that bared issues they have long brushed aside.

Since the death of their mother Leonor (Iza Calzado), Narda has taken on the responsibility of providing for Ding, giving up her own education and working as a store clerk. She, however, was fired from her job after a fight with an “extra,” a human turned hostile by a Martean shard, ended with the store in shambles.

Ding, he revealed to Narda, was yet again told at school to excuse himself from class, due to his tuition not being paid. The repeated incidents pushed Ding to look for his own means of earning, including gaming and doing deliveries.

While Narda insisted that Ding should return to school, he argued that there was no use for education if he could earn regardless, especially if they were struggling to pay his tuition. The heated argument led to Narda slapping Ding, who was left speechless before walking away.

The confrontation between the characters drew positive feedback for de Leon and Jaranilla on social media. Aside from the No. 1 trending hashtag #DarnaAtExtras, which viewers used to share their reaction, comments commending the actors came in hundreds on the official YouTube upload of the episode.

“Jane you deserve to have the Darna role. You acting is really authentic. Galing din ni Santino sa pagganap na Ding talagang pinaghuhusayan mo ang pagiging mahusay na aktor. Congrats sa inyong dalawa,” fan Stevenson Sanchez commented.

Charvie Descargar wrote: “Grabe yung sampal niya kay Ding, malakas yun, literal. Bumakat yung palad niya sa pisngi, eh. Ang galing rin ng acting nilang dalawa, normal na normal lang sa magkapatid. Kudos to Jane and sa lahat ng cast ng Darna, talagang pinaghandaan.”

“Nakakadala ng emosyon si Jane, maiiyak ka nalang lage. Galing!” Ayesha Venice Pagal agreed.

“Hindi ko inakalang kaya ni Jane tong role na to. Woah. Super galing,” Karamel Sanya shared.

Reynan Castor said: “Kuhang kuha talaga nila yung pasanin ng magkakapatid na nawalan ng magulang. At yung sakrapisyo ng mga panganay na babae sa pamilya. Kudos to this show. Ang ganda ng confrontation scene ng magkapatid.”

By the end of the August 18 episode, Narda and Ding reconciled after the latter was released from jail due to unwittingly delivering contraband. With the help of the police officer-friend of Narda, Brian (Joshua Garcia), Ding was able to clear his name.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.