Star Cinema releases official trailer of 'The Four Bad Boys and Me'

MANILA -- ABS-CBN’s movie production unit Star Cinema has released the official trailer of its first digital project "The Four Bad Boys and Me."

Topbilled by former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Jeremiah Lisbo, Aljon Mendoza, Karina Bautista, Mark Rivera, Chie Filomeno, Alora Sasam, Jenny Jamora and Maymay Entrata, the trailer was uploaded on Star Cinema's social media accounts on Monday, August 17.

Directed by Joel Ferrer, "The Four Boys and Me" is an adaptation of the Wattpad novel with the same title written by Tina Lata.

"The Four Boys and Me" is the first installment of “Listen to Love,” which is described by Star Cinema as a “lovecast” series, or a podcast anthology that falls under the love-story genre.

"The Four Boys and Me" will be available on Star Cinema’s YouTube and Facebook pages and on Spotify starting August 27.

Here's the trailer of "The Four Boys and Me."