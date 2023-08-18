WATCH: Ysabel Ortega performs on 'It's Showtime'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- For the first time, Kapuso actress Ysabel Ortega on Friday performed for the "madlang people" on "It's Showtime."

The actress opened the Kapamilya noontime show with a dance number with the all-girl group Baby Dolls.

Hashtags members Zeus Collins, CK Kieron, Kid Yambao, and Jameson Blake also joined the performance.

Ortega was welcomed by "It's Showtime" hosts led by Vice Ganda.

"Grabe sobrang kinakabahan ako na nae-excite... kasi finally nakatapak na ako rito sa 'Showtime' studio," she said.

"Grabe, kinikilig ako... Nakabisita na ako, thank you," she added.

When asked about the Kapamilya artist she would like to work with if given a chance, Ortega replied: "Kung pipili ako rito sa 'Showtime,' siyempre pipiliin ko na 'yung matagal ko nang kakilala, si kuya Ryan (Bang)."

The guest appearances of Kapuso stars on "It's Showtime" continue more than a month after the launch of the collaboration between ABS-CBN and GTV Channel.

"It's Showtime" debuted on GMA's GTV channel last July 1. The noontime show also airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.