Joshua Garcia, Bella Poarch have been planning to meet since June

MANILA - Fans of Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia have been gushing for days after TikTok superstar and Filipino-American singer Bella Poarch revealed that she has a crush on him.

ABS-CBN News sat down with Garcia to get his reaction to Poarch's big crush reveal. Garcia said their first interaction was when Poarch posted and stitched his video to hers in a TikTok post.

“She posted me before sa Tiokk account niya, and nag-comment ako dun kasi nagulat ako na naa-appreciate niya 'yung ginagawa ko. I think nakakataba lang ng puso kasi ako siyempre I'm happy na may humahanga sa akin.”

Garcia was blushing all throughout the interview and was clearly surprised with Poarch's unguarded and unfiltered revelation.

When asked if he has a crush on Poarch too, Garcia replied: “Tulad ng sabi ko MJ, why not? Kasi 'yung mga tao hinahangaan siya. Maganda, magaling kumanta. Crush lang naman, lahat naman tayo nagka-crush.”

For his part, he candidly admitted that he and Poarch have been talking for a while now and have been planning to meet up since June. Garcia was supposed to fly to Los Angeles for a show but it didn’t push through.

“Before June ata, magkikita kami. Pero hindi natuloy 'yung Star Magic Tour ko, tapos July ata pupunta siya, pero hindi siya natutuloy. Yeah, hindi natin alam. We’re good friends, magkaibigan kami ngayon.”

“Hindi lang naman 'hi, hello' ['yung usapan namin] kasi ang boring din naman kung 'hi, hello' lang. May konting katanungan at hinanap ko ang English ko pero nagta-Tagalog din naman pala siya,” he added.

The Kapamilya actor was surprised to hear about Poarch's plans to visit the Philippines this December and wishes she can perform at "ASAP Natin To."

With all the buzz about him and Poarch, Garcia has just a few words for his new friend: “Magpakita ka na sa ‘kin!”

Related video: