MANILA -- Filipino-American singer and TikTok superstar Bella Poarch admitted that her biggest Filipino crush is Joshua Garcia.

"My favorite Filipino actor right now is Joshua Garcia. Crush ko 'yun eh. Crush ko 'yun eh si Joshua," she exclusively told ABS-CBN News. "We message a lot. He already knows what I'm gonna say."

The 25-year old Pangasinan native sat down with ABS-CBN News and talked about how she misses the Philippines, especially during the Christmas season.

"The Philippines has the happiest Christmas ever and hopefully I get to go back there Christmas this year to celebrate Christmas with you guys," she said.

Poarch is in the middle of promoting her latest single "Living Hell," that is currently at No. 7 in YouTube's trending music videos as of August 16.

"It’s all about self-empowerment and being confident and not letting anybody put you down. Just speaking up for yourself, is the first step," she said.

She also candidly credited her military experience for her fluid moves in her action-packed and star-studded music video "Dolls." Poarch moved to the US together with her adoptive parents and as soon as she got the chance, she signed up to join the military. That was the beginning of her journey to freedom.

During the tumultuous time of her childhood years, music has been her outlet and escape.

"A lot of Sarah Geronimo, oh my gosh I love her and, of course, Lea Salonga, she is our queen. Both of them have so much influence with my music and hopefully one day I get to meet both of them because I am such a big fan," she said.

As she began fangirling over Geronimo and Salonga, Poarch was asked to sing a few lines from her favorite Geronimo song, but instead she started humming to Zack Tabudlo' s "Habang Buhay."

"I love Zack, let him know that I love him so much, I’m such a big fan."

She also wishes to perform with more local artists.

"I literally grew up watching 'ASAP.' I would love to perform there it would such be a dream come true," she said.

That dream just might turn into reality before the year ends because Poarch plans to visit Manila this December.

"Mahal na mahal ko kayong lahat and kita-kits sa Pasko, maybe!"

