Ai Ai delas Alas’ US-based son Sean Nicolo survived a car crash on Tuesday (Manila time). Instagram: @msaiaidelasalas

MANILA — Ai Ai delas Alas’ son, Sean Nicolo, survived a car crash with no major injury, in what the actress’ called a “miracle” on Tuesday.

On Instagram, delas Alas shared photos of the Nicolo’s damaged vehicle, saying that he was the victim of a hit-and-run that pushed the car to the side of the road.

The road crash happened in the US, where Nicolo is based.

“Nahulog sa bangin pero sa milagro ng Diyos walang galos ang anak ko,” delas Alas said, thanking police and responders who aided her son.

The comedienne also credited the “miracle” to their faith.

“Grabe, Lord, salamat po sa pagliligtas sa anak ko. Walang hanggang pasasalamat,” whe wrote in the caption, using that hashtag #maymilagroangbuhay.

In a subsequent update, delas Alas shared a screenshot of her chat conversation with her son, where he informs her that his X-ray result cleared him of any internal injury.

“Bruise lang po sa hips, pero ica lang po katapat,” Nicolo told his mother.

Captioning their exchange, delas Alas said: “Walang galos, pasa lang sa hips. Kotse nahulog sa bangin. I praise and glorify you, Lord God. Salamat sa kabutihan mo at sa milagro ito sa buhay namin. Salamat sa pangalawang buhay ng anak ko.”

Nicolo has been based in the US since 2012. He and his sister Sophia are delas Alas’ children with her former husband, balladeer Miguel Vera. She has another son, Sancho, from a past relationship.

