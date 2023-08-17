Pura Luka Vega persona non grata in Cebu, Dinagat, Occ. Mindoro

Photo from Pura Luka Vega's Instagram account.

Former "Drag Den Philippines" contestant Pura Luka Vega has been declared persona non grata in more areas in the country with new resolutions from Cebu, Dinagat Islands, and Occidental Mindoro.

The Cebu City Council declared Amadeus Fernando Pagenta, more known as Pura Luka Vega, persona non grata in a resolution authored by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr.

Pura is a drag artist who drew flak for her performance of “Ama Namin” last July 10 while wearing a Black Nazarene costume.

“This August Body supports and values freedom of expression enshrined in the Constitution as an avenue in the valorization of human intellectual and artistic potentials… the limits of freedom must be recognized,” Alcover wrote, adding that the freedom of artistic expression must be in tandem with “social order, individual rights, and general welfare of the people.

“Cebu is the cradle of Christianity in the Philippines wherein the intersection of religious beliefs and social or cultural values are somehow enmeshed,” his resolution further stated.

He said the performance “offended and disrespected social and

cultural values related to the religious beliefs of Cebuanos.”

Cebu City becomes the first area in Central Visayas to declare Pura persona non grata which means she will not be welcome in the city.

Meanwhile, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Occidental Mindoro also declared Pura persona non grata as they deemed the performance disrespectful.

According to Vice Governor Anecita Diana C. Apigo-Tayag, this will serve as a lesson and will discourage others from imitating such behavior.

Dinagat Islands declares Pura Luka Vega persona non grata in the province for their "blasphemous performance of 'Ama Namin.'" | via Dinagat Islands PIO



Related story: https://t.co/XIu30qFg1x pic.twitter.com/dVmiTgtWuv — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the Dinagat Islands local government labelled Pura's performance as "blasphemous."

Pura has already been declared persona non grata in Laguna, Bukidnon, General Santos City, Floridablanca in Pampanga, Toboso in Negros Occidental and in the city of Manila.

—with reports from Annie Perez and Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: