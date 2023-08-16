Liam Neeson is a dad in danger in 'Retribution' trailer

Liam Neeson is a dad under pressure in "Retribution." Handout



Pop quiz: You're driving your car when a mysterious caller tells you there are pressurized bombs under your seat. What do you do?

"Retribution", the latest in 'Taken' star Liam Neeson's dadcore movies, stars Neeson as Matt Turner, a businessman who discovers on his way to work that a bomb has been planted in his car by an unknown assailant.

On the way to school, a phone that doesn’t belong to him or either of his children rings inside the car. And, when Matt answers, his terrible situation is revealed to him by a mystery caller: there are pressurized bombs under their seats, that will detonate if Matt tries to get anyone out of the car, calls the cops, or – and this is critical – fails to follow a set of increasingly dangerous instructions.

Retribution also stars Jack Champion (best known for his recent role in Avatar: Way of the Water), Lilly Aspell (played young Wonder Woman), Matthew Modine (Oppenheimer, Stranger Things) and Embeth Davidtz (Tales of the Walking Dead series).

Retribution opens on August 23 in cinemas nationwide.