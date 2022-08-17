'Drag Race Philippines' hosts Jiggly Caliente and Kaladkaren together with the first batch of contestants of the show.

MANILA — The judges of "Drag Race Philippines" turned emotional as they begin the reality show's debut season Wednesday.

After the viewing party of the season premiere of the show, judge Jiggly Caliente stressed how the franchise is the first to have two trans women in the judges' panel and an "Untucked" segment.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Jiggly also thanked World of Wonder for choosing the Philippines to have its own franchise.

"I am so proud of each and every one of these girls. I am so proud of them and the fact that also with this franchise, is the first of many, we are also the first franchise to have two trans women at the helm of the judges' panel. We are the first franchise to have the Untucked because we are dramatic," she said.

"The fact is these girls are talented and so amazing and they’re also beautiful human beings and that’s why it could’ve happened to a better franchise. I’m so glad that World of Wonder put their eyes on the Philippines and showcase the amazing Philippine drag that is really world-class," Jiggly said.

"I love each and every one of you, girls. The (Filipino) drag sister in the US, we’re already sisters and being a Ru-girl, you are part of the sisterhood at ngayon tinitingnan ko kayong lahat, napakaganda at napakabuti ng bunso kong kapatid," she added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

For her part, Kaladkaren expressed how proud she is of the pioneer batch as they showcase Pinoy drag talent to the world.

"It’s such an honor for me to be seated in the judges' panel to see all of you (queens) being yourself, enjoying yourself, showcasing your talent all over the world. You all deserve to be seen on the world stage," Kaladkaren said.

"When you guys were introduced to Jiggly and I, we were both so emotional because we realize that you guys deserve this platform and this is the time, this is the moment that we take up space, the whole drag community, and the whole LGBT community not only in the Philippines but in the entire world," she added.

"Deserve na deserve niyo. Kaya kami naiiyak kasi panahon na, ito na ‘yun and I know lahat kayo ginawa ‘yung best niyo to showcase your talent to be who you are."

Hosted by Paolo Ballesteros, the debut season also features BJ Pascual, Jon Santos, and Rajo Laurel as rotating jury.

“Drag Race Philippines” is set to air starting August 17 at Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes will air on Fridays starting August 19.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.