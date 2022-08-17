Celebrity couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez address their rumored breakup in the Wednesday episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Vice Ganda and Ion Perez shared a sweet moment on “It’s Showtime” on Wednesday, with the comedy superstar responding to rumors of their supposed breakup.

The live episode saw the reunion of the celebrity couple, who had been apart for nearly a week, according to Vice Ganda.

Perez spent six days in Japan with his family, while Vice Ganda vacationed in Bohol with his. During that week, rumors alleging their relationship is on the rocks circulated on social media.

Their affectionate behavior on TV, particularly in the opening segment of “It’s Showtime,” quashed that speculation.

Asked by co-host Anne Curtis whether they missed each other, Vice Ganda answered: “Oo. Alam mo, umiiyak na nga ako sa gabi.”

“Magmula kasi noong pandemic, ‘di ba nagsama kami sa bahay, tapos hindi na kami nagkaroon ng time na maghiwalay nang matagal. Pinakamatagal naming hiwalay, three days, kunyari meron akong raket o siya pupunta ng Tarlac. Pero ‘yung six straight days tapos alam naming malayo, first time ‘yon,” he said.

Pertaining to Perez, Vice Ganda added: “Pero sinabi ko lang sa kaniya na umiyak ako noong dumating na siya. Hindi ko sinasabi kasi malulungkot siya. We missed each other.”

Vice Ganda and Perez are nearing their fourth anniversary as a couple in October. They exchanged commitment vows in Las Vegas in October 2021. For most of their time together, they have also been co-hosts of “It’s Showtime” which airs weekdays and Saturdays.

Vice Ganda explained that their decision to separately spend time with their respective families was for “balance.”

“Kasama ko kasi ‘yung pamilya ko noong wala siya. Balance. Nagpunta siya ng Japan kasama ang pamilya niya, nagpunta naman ako ng Bohol kasama ko ang pamilya ko. Bala-balanse, time with our families. And then, back in each other’s arms! Gano’n!” he said.

Directly addressing their rumored breakup, Vice Ganda then looked at the camera to emphasize, “Masaya kami!”

“Huwag kayo gumagawa… Mga chismosa kayo! Hiwalay na raw kami ni Ion? Itong mga demonyong ‘to! Pero masaya kami rito, masaya kaming pamilya, masaya kaming mag-jojowa, kaya huwag kayong [gumagawa ng tsimis].”

