Jackie Gonzaga and Vhong Navarro give tearful speeches in celebration of the personal milestone of Ion Perez and Vice Ganda. ABS-CBN

“It’s Showtime” opened Wednesday with a tearful celebration of love as co-hosts welcomed Vice Ganda and Ion Perez as “newlyweds.”

The couple exchanged vows in a commitment ceremony in Las Vegas in October 2021, they belatedly revealed on February 13.

Even their fellow mainstays on “It’s Showtime” were surprised by the announcement, going by their greetings and well-wishes in the opening segment.

Aside from performances from Yeng Constantino and Regine Velasquez, the “reception” saw emotional speeches from Vhong Navarro, Ogie Alcasid, Amy Perez, and Jackie Gonzaga.

Vice Ganda and Perez’s turn to speak led to more revelations: they were engaged as early as February 21, 2020; and that Perez had originally planned to propose on “It’s Showtime” but was not allowed to.

They also shared plans of holding a symbolic wedding ceremony in the Philippines, to gather their family, close friends, and colleagues.