Bernadette Sembrano’s lyrics plus Aegis’ voices equal ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ theme song

Bernadette Sembrano is credited as a co-lyricist of the ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ theme song. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Aside from being a veteran broadcast journalist, Bernadette Sembrano turns out to be a budding lyricist, with her words helping form the theme song of the primetime series “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

The “TV Patrol” anchor is credited, along with Jonathan Manalo, for the lyrics of the song of the same title, which was released over the weekend.

The iconic band Aegis lends a fierce edge to the song about revenge and betrayal, fitting with the story of the new ABS-CBN drama.

“Marami ang nagulat to see my name sa credits. Don’t worry ako rin nagulat!” Sembrano wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Aegis’ recording session.

Sembrano credited Manalo, creative director of ABS-CBN Music, for “guiding me,” saying they originally wrote the lyrics in March after a newscast of “TV Patrol.”

“And now this happened! Aegis pa!” she wrote. “It’s an exciting journey to tell a story this way.”

Sembrano also expressed gratitude to veteran composer Louie Ocampo, her “ninong,” for “encouraging me to go follow the music in me”; as well as writer and concert director Freddie Santos, “who understood the deepest desire in me to write.”

“Ganito pala ang feeling. Parang panaginip,” Sembrano said.