Awra Briguela faces new raps

MANILA – After he was released last month, social media personality Awra Briguela is facing more charges at the Makati Prosecutor’s Office.

Briguela is facing raps for light threats, grave coercion, and violation of the Safe Spaces Act, which were filed Wednesday morning.

The TV personality was released last July from Makati City Custodial Jail after posting a bail of P6,000.

Briguela made headlines after getting involved in a scuffle in a bar in Brgy. Poblacion, Makati City in June.

He was initially charged with alarm and scandal, physical injuries, direct assault, and disobedience to person in authority.

However, Makati chief of police Col. Edward Cutiyog revealed that it was downgraded to slight physical injury and simple disobedience to a person in authority.

Full story to follow.

– With reports from Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News