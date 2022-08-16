MANILA — Where you at, A’TIN? Most likely where SB19 is, too.
On September 17, the Filipino supergroup will be at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City to kick off its “WYAT” (Where You At) concert series, SB19 said early this week.
The announcement came after a series of intriguing teasers asking “Where is SB19?” in an apparent hint of locations they’re expected to visit.
“WYAT” is also the name of SB19’s upcoming single, which will have a music video and performance video, according to a schedule checklist from the group.
A docu-series is also in the pipeline, aside from the kickoff concert and the tour.
Tickets to the Big Dome opener of “WYAT” will go on sale starting noon of August 18, Thursday. Prices range from P1,000 to P5,500.
SB19 is expected to detail the rest of the tour dates soon.
“WYAT” will be the fourth live concert performance of SB19 this year, following their appearance at the P-POP CON in April, and two brand-led events.
