MANILA — Where you at, A’TIN? Most likely where SB19 is, too.

TELL US WHERE YOU AT!🌎



Let's reconnect the lines and join us as we kick off our WYAT Tour at the Araneta Coliseum on September 17, 2022 - 19:00 PHT. More details will be posted soon.



See you there!#WYATKickoffConcert#WhereYouAtSB19 📼 pic.twitter.com/Jb1YuHQL5q — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) August 12, 2022

On September 17, the Filipino supergroup will be at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City to kick off its “WYAT” (Where You At) concert series, SB19 said early this week.

The announcement came after a series of intriguing teasers asking “Where is SB19?” in an apparent hint of locations they’re expected to visit.

Oh, snap! Dibs on this dope WYAT checklist to gear you up for what’s about to go down.



Set the alarm. Crank it up. Peace, love and let's have fun! Aiight?#WhereYouAtSB19 📼 pic.twitter.com/NiDZ1b2SE5 — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) August 13, 2022

“WYAT” is also the name of SB19’s upcoming single, which will have a music video and performance video, according to a schedule checklist from the group.

A docu-series is also in the pipeline, aside from the kickoff concert and the tour.

First stop: ARANETA!



Here’s the dealio: Check out the WYAT Kickoff Concert ticket tiers and seat plan below to score your sah-weet viewing experience! 🥳



Got any Q’s? We’ve got you covered, stay tuned! #WYATKickoffConcert#WhereYouAtSB19 📼 pic.twitter.com/WzrybDPYl0 — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) August 16, 2022

Tickets to the Big Dome opener of “WYAT” will go on sale starting noon of August 18, Thursday. Prices range from P1,000 to P5,500.

SB19 is expected to detail the rest of the tour dates soon.

“WYAT” will be the fourth live concert performance of SB19 this year, following their appearance at the P-POP CON in April, and two brand-led events.

