MANILA – Former “Darna” star Rio Locsin candidly opened up about her stint as the superhero more than four decades ago.

In 1979, Locsin flew as Darna for the film "Bira, Darna, Bira" with Romnick Sarmenta as Ding.

During a media conference, Locsin recalled that she used to be on a table with an electric fan to shoot flying sequences.

“May mga stunts, mga action scenes. Kaya lang, lumang teknolohiya pa nun, hindi pa advanced. 'Yung paglipad ko, nasa ibabaw ng table, electric fan lang, nakaganun lang ako. Ganun lang ka-low-tech,” she revealed.

That is why she is extremely excited for the new ABS-CBN series that boasts technological advancements to make “Darna” scenes more jaw-dropping.

“Nakakatuwa na, ngayon, ibang-iba na ang technology, ibang-iba na ang pagkakagawa ng Darna. Kasi siyempre, ang layo naman ng diperensiya, nakaka-excite na panoorin,” Locsin continued.

“Itong bagong Darna, marami kayong makikita na siyempre sa pagdaan ng panahon, iba na 'yung panahon ngayon, iba na 'yung generation ngayon ng Darna.”

Locsin said she was able to meet the family of Mars Ravelo when she accepted the project.

“Sa akin, 'Parang panaginip ba ito?' Nung bata ka at in-offer-an ka ng Darna. Ang image ko nun kasi, parang isa lang siya sa baguhan, medyo nagpapa-sexy, tapos binigyan ako ng ganun karangalan bilang isang Darna. Sobrang napakalaking tuwa sa puso ko na nagawa ko yun,” Locsin admitted.

Compared to the current villains on the “Darna” series, Locsin said her enemies back then did not have superpowers. Instead, she fought crime syndicates who kidnapped women and those who are involved with smuggling.

“Yung Darna ko kasi nung araw, hindi 'yung Valentina, hindi may mga superpowers. Sa akin kasi mga sindikato, mga head ng mga kumukuha ng mga babae, mga smuggling, mga ganun 'yung mga kalaban,” the veteran actress said.

On Monday, Darna finally returned to primetime television with a modern retelling of the origin of the Mars Ravelo character.

In the pilot episode of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” Jane de Leon as Narda becomes the unwilling apprentice of her mother, Iza Calzado’s Leonor, oblivious to the responsibility ahead of her.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

