Janella Salvador at the grand mediacon of 'Mars Ravelo's Darna.' Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Actress Janella Salvador, who is making her teleserye comeback after giving birth to her son, said accepting the offer to be part of ABS-CBN's latest series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" is one of the best decisions she made in her life.

In the fantasy series, which premiered on Monday night, Salvador plays Valentina, the archnemesis of the iconic superheroine Darna (Jane de Leon).

In an exclusive interview with Star Magic's Inside News, Salvador talked about her character in the ABS-CBN adaptation -- Valentina’s human alter ego Regina, a lawyer and vlogger whose crusade for justice leads her to become friends with Narda (De Leon).

But as their respective superhuman forms Valentina and Darna, the two become at odds.

"Siguro konti lang if ever may kaba man. It's more of I know na malaki 'yung shoes na ifi-fill in ko. The previous Valentinas were all so amazing characters. I want to make it my own, give my own flavor. Sana magustuhan ng mga viewers kung paano namin pinortray 'yung Darna at saka Valentina," said Salvador, who revealed that part of her preparation for the role was to watch clips from previous Darna projects.

"Siguro one of the most iconic Valentinas that I want to meet sana but sadly she passed away, was Ms. Cherie Gil. I really, really want to meet her and I think she was one of the best Valentinas," Salvador said.

Gil played Valentine, the daughter of Valentina, in the film "Darna: Ang Pagbabalik."

Asked if it was hard for her to accept the role of Valentina, Salvador said: "I actually had second thoughts. At first pinag-isipan ko muna kasi obviously I've never done a role like this before. Usually ang roles na ginagawa ko, ako ang inaapi or mabait, ganyan. My first time time do something like this na I'm like super villain, so pinag-isipan ko siya mabuti. At naisip ko why not? And it's one of the best decisions I've ever made. I'm really enjoying being Regina and Valentina."

Aside from her role, Salvador also talked about her experience working with the show's lead star De Leon.

"Actually with Jane lang personally, hindi kami agad-agad naging close rin kasi we are both introverts but we really made an effort to bond with each other, we worked on it talaga. And I really want to get to know her din kasi siyempre magkakasama kami rito so kailangang maging okay. At okay talaga kami. Like I said nagba-bonding kami. We watch movies together, tapos nagfu-food trip kami after taping, okay naman so far. Pareho kaming old soul. Mahilig din siya sa old songs, old movies," Salvador said.



Salvador also said it was also nice to work again with Joshua Garcia afterthe series "The Killer Bride."

"Actually it's really nice to be working with him again kasi actually nung pumasok ako sa Darna, siya lang 'yung ka-close ko roon aside from Joj (Agpangan). Noong una kami 'yung laging magkasama kasi kami 'yung nagka-work na before," Salvador said.

