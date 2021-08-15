MANILA - Singer Lyca Gairanod is back in the same fishing community where she grew up in, seven years after becoming the first grand winner of "The Voice Kids".

According to Gairanod, she decided to sell the house and lot in General Trias, Cavite which she won as a prize for winning the singing competition because her grandmother does not like living in a quiet village.

"Binili ko na lang po itong bahay na 'to [sa Tanza, Cavite] para mas malapit sa lola ko. Kasi 'yung lola ko, ayaw umalis po doon sa bahay namin eh, gusto po niya talaga doon," she told Karen Davila in an interview.

After selling the house and lot she won, Gairanod bought a smaller house near where her grandmother lives.

She also said she prefers living a simpler life in Tanza, Cavite, where she lives with everyone in her family.

"Parang gusto ko lang po talaga 'yung ganitong life, parang masaya po. Parang ayoko po ng tahimik, 'yung wala akong naririnig na ingay," Gairanod said.

Gairanod said that she treasured the property she won, but her grandmother is more important to her, prompting her to move back to the place where they used to live.

"'Yung bahay na po na 'yon [sa General Trias], talagang pinahalagahan ko siya, talagang marami po akong memories na binuo sa house na 'yun, and para po kay Lola, gusto niya po kami makasama, kaysa naman po malayo kami. Pero dinala po namin siya doon sa house na 'yun, pero umuwi, umuwi po siya. Ayaw daw po niya talaga doon, ang tahimik daw po," she said.

Gairanod, now 16 years old, became popular after winning the first edition of "The Voice Kids" in 2014, where she was dubbed as the "singing street kid".

Since then, Gairanod has expanded her horizons to include acting — she starred in "Hawak Kamay" and "Maalala Mo Kaya" — on top of debuting as a solo recording artist as part of her "The Voice Kids" prize. She also joined the 2017 edition of “Your Face Sounds Familiar.”

Nowadays, Gairanod is an active YouTube vlogger who has amassed over a million subscribers.

