At 16, Lyca Gairanod makes first big purchase — a car

MANILA — Lyca Gairanod has certainly come a long way from being the “singing street kid” form Tanza, Cavite, as she shared early this week making her first big purchase — a car.

On Instagram, the 16-year-old singer posted photos of her beside the vehicle, with the caption: “Thank God! I got [a] new baby.”

In the comments, Gairanod’s followers congratulated her on the personal milestone.

Gairanod is best known as the grand winner of ABS-CBN’s “The Voice Kids” in 2014.

Since then, Gairanod expanded her horizons to include acting — she starred in "Hawak Kamay" and "Maalala Mo Kaya" — on top of debuting as a solo recording artist as part of her "The Voice" prize. She also joined the 2017 edition of “Your Face Sounds Familiar.”

Nowadays, Gairanod is an active YouTube vlogger who has amassed over a million subscribers.

Having recently signed with Viva Artists Agency in November 2020, Gairanod is poised to release new music, as well as appear in new acting projects, she said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

