Lyca Gairanod turns emotional as she visits old home before winning 'Voice Kids'

MANILA – Lyca Gairanod revisited her old house in Tanza, Cavite where she lived until she won the first season of “The Voice Kids” in 2014.

In her most recent vlog, Gairanod said their house by the sea will always be special for her because that is where she grew up and experienced the joys of childhood.

“Marami akong pinagdaanan dati. Nakita niyo naman ‘yung istorya ko. Nag-'MMK' ako dati. Maramin akong paghihirap na naranasan sa buhay ko. Dito na rin talaga ako lumaki,” she said.

“Hindi ko kayang kalimutan ang lugar na ito kung saan ako nanggaling. Hindi ko ito sinasabi para sabihin sa inyo na ganito, ganyan ako. Sinasabi ko ito kasi gusto kong malaman niyo na hanggang ngayon gusto ko pa ring bumalik sa buhay ko dati,” she added.

Gairanod also recalled that they used to evacuate that house every time there was a typhoon.

“Napakahirap kasi nag-e-evacuate kami sa school. Doon kami pumupunta. Siyempre hindi ako kampante na nandoon ako. Siyempre gusto ko nakikita ko 'yung bahay ko. Naiiyak pa nga ako noon,” she said.

Towards the latter part of her vlog, Gairanod turned emotional while having a conversation with her grandmother, who now lives in their old place.

According to the young singer’s grandmother, she will never leave that because Gairanod gave it to her.

“Si Lyca noon, mahirap. Ako nagpalaki dito. Itong apo ko ang nagpaunlad sa amin dito. Sinasabi ko sa inyo, itong bahay na ibinigay niya sa akin, dito ako mamamatay. Hindi ako aalis dito, maski sino pa ang magpapaalis,” her grandmother said.

Grateful for all her grandmother’s sacrifices, Gairanod said: “Kasi kay lola talaga ako lumaki. Siya 'yung laging kasama ko noong bata pa ako. Siya 'yung laging nag-aalaga sa akin kasi si mama nagta-trabaho para makakain din kami ng maayos.”

Watch Ganiranod’s simple yet tearful house tour video below.