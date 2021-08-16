MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo gave her fans a tour of her own studio, which her mom gave to her as a present when she turned 25 this year.

“Upon entering the studio, you’ll see the gazebo. Ang ganda nitong nilagay namin na parang mini-garden. I really like it because nakaka-relax siya. Usually dito tumatambay 'yung mga tao while waiting for the shoot,” she said in the 18-minute clip uploaded on her YouTube channel.

Bernardo said the gazebo area also doubles as a place when she and her friends can hang out.

“Sa mga days naman na walang shoot, minsan naglalagay lang kami ng tables dito and we eat here, we drink here. After the shoot, dito lahat tatambay kasi fresh air,” she said.

After the gazebo comes the receiving area followed by the conference room where clients and artists could sit down and hold meetings.

Then comes the main studio which features a high ceiling and French doors and windows to allow natural light to get in.

“Very bare siya because we really want the photographers and kung sino man 'yung papasok na meron silang enough space. You will notice na 'yung mga doors and windows, they are all open kasi we really like natural light, especially for photos so kapag maaraw, pumapasok 'yung sunlight and ang ganda ng natural light. But may mga blinds dito which you can also put down if ayaw naman ng natural light,” she said.

Bernardo’s studio also has a mezzanine floor which serves as the dressing room and make up area.

At the end of the clip, Bernardo said she really appreciates her mom’s gift which was turned over to her in June.

“It’s not just a studio for me. Parang ito na 'yung nagiging tambayan place namin and kung may small family gatherings na very intimate, nagse-set up din kami dito. Naging very useful siya sa amin talaga,” she said.

“Thank you talaga to my mama for this idea. Ang saya kasi siyempre kapag sa bahay, sometimes you want to go out but you want the place to be safe and anytime pwede. So parang ito na 'yung extended tambayan place namin.”