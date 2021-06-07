Kathryn Bernardo's mom surprises her with her own studio

MANILA – It has been more than two months since Kathryn Bernardo turned 25 but she hasn’t stopped receiving birthday surprises.

In a vlog released on Sunday, Bernardo shared how ecstatic she was to finally have her own studio which her mom Min Bernardo had constructed for her.

“It's June already but turns out my birthday celebration isn't over yet,” she wrote in the video description.

“Thank you so much mama and to everyone who took part in this sweet surprise. I can't believe I finally have my very own studio,” she added.

Watch Bernardo’s recent vlog to see how the surprise happened.

Detailing how the studio construction came about, Mrs. Bernardo said: “Matagal na naming balak kasi na magkaroon ng studio pero balak lang iyon. Akala ni Kathryn, wala akong ginagawa for that. Pero since nung October, nakausap ko na ang kanyang architect, ang kanyang contractor para tulungan ako kung paano namin mapapagawa itong studio na hindi nalalaman ni Kath.”

For the surprise, Mrs. Bernardo enlisted the help Bernardo’s glam team and interior designer as well as the actress’ boyfriend, actor Daniel Padilla.

“Kinausap ko si Daniel. Sabi ko may surprise ako tulungan ako. Alam ni DJ 'yung pinagagawa ko. Minsan pinupuntahan ni Daniel 'yun. Siyempre hindi alam ni Kathryn,” Mrs. Bernardo narrated.

As to why she wanted to have this made for her daughter, Mrs. Bernardo said: “Napapansin namin na dito sa Quezon City, konti ang studios. Nag-decide na ako na gawin ito para meron na tayong place for small gatherings. Pwede na ito sa kanyang commercials, pictorials and most specially sa TGIS niya. Daniel, dito ka na rin.”

With the help of Padilla, Mrs. Bernardo unveiled the studio to her daughter last May 22.

Unable to hide her shock, Bernardo uttered “oh my God” countless times, saying that she was totally clueless about this project.

“First time ako na-surprise ni Deej kasi hindi siya maka-keep ng surprise eh. Sobrang no idea. Tapos kanina, sabi ko ano bang susuotin ko. Sabi ko pa hindi na ako mag-aayos kasi naka-mask naman. Hindi lang ako makapaniwala,” she said.