MANILA – Daniel Padilla is the kind of person who would forgive a partner when the latter wrongs him.

This is what the Kapamilya actor told Boy Abunda in an interview when hypothetically asked if he could forgive his girlfriend if she supposedly betrays him.

“Yes. I will not move on. Hindi ako makaka-move on sa sarili ko, not for us. Kung sakaling may ganun sa isang relasyon ko, kapag ako ay trinaydor at may ginawang mali, kaya kong patawarin 'yung tao na 'yun. Kasi para sa akin din iyon. Kapag hindi mo ginawa 'yun, you will be lost,” he explained.

Padilla said this has been his perspective, taking after his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo, who wholeheartedly forgave him when he committed a mistake in the past.

“That happened to me before. At si Kathryn pinatawad ako. Nagkamali ako before. I was a kid. I was stupid. And still tinanggap niya ako, tinanggap niya ako ng buo,” he said.

Padilla and Bernardo have been in a relationship for nine years now.

While their partnership seems perfect, the actor admits they also have fights just like any other couples.

“Small things, misunderstandings na mga usapan, or minsan may plano ako tapos iba 'yung gusto niyang gawing plano. Ayaw na lang niya makinig sa akin. Minsan may ganun pero hindi na [katulad noong] dati na pikon na pikon ako. Ngayon, mananahimik na lang muna ako,” he said.

Padilla also revealed that he and Bernardo are both the jealous types.

“Pareho kami. Ako seloso ako pero hindi ako nagseselos kay Kathryn kasi alam kong wala naman dating sa kanya 'yung mga lalaki. Kapag ako nagselos, doon ako bad trip sa kung sino lumalapit sa kanya. 'Yun 'yung kakausapin ko. I will talk to the guy. ‘Hey man, that’s too much.’ Kasi ako komportable ako na wala eh,” he said.

“Si Kathryn magagalit din siya sa akin. Kasi minsan ako I am too much of a gentleman. Pero sa akin wala naman 'yun. Siya lang,” he added.

At 26, Padilla feels he is still too young to get married but he definitely wants to settle down with Bernardo maybe in four to five years.