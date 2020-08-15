Vice Ganda trends, as he debuts new talk show with Bea, Angel as guests

Bea Alonzo and Angel Locsin were Vice Ganda's first guests in his new talk show, 'Gabing Gabi na Vice.' Vice Ganda Network

MANILA — Clad in a lingerie dress —much to the surprise of his celebrity guests, Angel Locsin and Bea Alonzo, who thought that they were only supposed to wear their pajamas— Vice Ganda yet again, for two nights in a row now, provided his fans with laughs and little bit of money to help during this pandemic.

This Saturday, the comedian debuted his new talk show, “Gabing Gabi na Vice,” which is aptly named considering its 10 p.m. start time and the overall laid back feel of livestreaming from his bed.

The show has a rather simple format of having his guests play a guessing game for cash prizes to give away, while talking about random topics and spending a few minutes for shoutouts.

Much like Friday’s game show, it also had a few hiccups, concerning camera feeds and audio, but overall played out more smoothly.

There was notably very little complaints from fans this time about Vice Ganda’s website crashing on them, as he decided to split his audience by streaming it both on his website and Facebook.

All in all, Vice Ganda gave away more than P30,000 in cash prizes and some items from his cosmetics line to viewers chosen at random.

The show became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter among Filipinos as it aired live, and it reached around 35,000 viewers on Facebook at one point.

Vice Ganda said that replays of "Gabing Gabi na Vice" will be available on his website, though he did not say starting when.

Thank you! And I love you all!!! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) August 15, 2020

“Gabing Gabi na Vice” is part of the programming lineup of the Vice Ganda Network, Vice Ganda’s answer to the clamor from his huge, loyal fanbase, who have sorely missed him this pandemic.

The other programs scheduled are a sitcom and a karaoke challenge, both of which have yet to get an official premiere date.