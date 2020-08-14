'Live na live na at wala nang makakapigil': Vice Ganda ecstatic over online channel launch

Vice Ganda finally launched his long-touted own online network this Friday, staring with an original game show.

MANILA -- Production shutdowns caused by COVID-19 and the closing of ABS-CBN's free channels may have put a huge block between him and his fans. But there's a reason he's dubbed "unkabogable."

Vice Ganda on Friday night finally managed to get his own online channel up and running and make good on his promise of fun and prizes.

"Totoo na 'to! Live na live na talaga tayo at wala nang makakapigil!" the comedian said, right around the start of the live launch.

The online channel is called The Vice Ganda Network, and is a joint venture with his management, Viva Entertainment. Its start date had been delayed once last month due to website load issues.

The channel launched with an original game show, "Prize Ganda."

It has celebrities racing to complete simple dares to win cash prizes, with the minimum being P1,000 for lucky viewers.

Its pilot featured Francine Diaz, Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri, and Seth Fedelin from the hit series "Kadenang Ginto."

"Prize Ganda" aims to have celebrities compete to win cash prizes for the channel's viewers.

Internet issues hampered the games, which was done over Skype, from flowing smoothly --an issue that will surely be addressed in the next episodes and other shows. Another problem that needs to be looked at were the complaints from fans during the live that the feed failed to reload after refreshing their browsers.

The show ended with Echarri reaching the jackpot round and winning P4,000 for viewers.

It was Kyle Echarri who won the first episode of "Prize Ganda." The young actor also had his own winnings in the jackpot round given away to lucky viewers.

In addition to cash prizes in "Prize Ganda," Vice Ganda also gave away P1,000 each to 100 people and P10,000 to one lucky fan.

The Vice Ganda Network is Vice Ganda's answer to the clamor from his huge, loyal fanbase, who have sorely missed the comedian after the pandemic restricted the airing of shows like "It's Showtime."

Among the programs Vice Ganda has scheduled is a late night talk show, "Gabing Gabi na Vice," a sitcom, and a karaoke challenge.

Saturday will see the first episode of "Gabing Gabi na Vice," which will feature Angel Locsin and Bea Alonzo as guests.