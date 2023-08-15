Jo Koy inks two-special deal with Netflix

MANILA -- Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy is doing two stand-up specials for Netflix.

Jo Koy made the confirmation through a social media post on Tuesday as he shared an article from Variety, revealing his upcoming projects.

"Just inked a deal for 2 more specials exclusively for Netflix. Thank you to my amazing team (Arsonhouse- Joe Meloche / CAA-Matt Blake • Steve Smooke) and the @netflix family (Robbie • Joanne • Neal) for making this happen. Big love to all my fans out there. Without you none of this is possible. Brooklyn… get ready!" Jo Koy captioned his Instagram post.

The Variety report said Jo Koy's next 2 specials will be his fifth and sixth with Netflix.

"The specials will mark Koy’s fifth and sixth with Netflix; first up, the next one will tape at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on November 10 and 11, with an expected 2024 premiere. Art & Industry is producing that special," the post read.

Jo Koy's most recent Netflix special, “Jo Koy: Live At The Los Angeles Forum,” premiered in September 2022.

In June 2020, Netflix released “Jo Koy: In His Elements,” which was shot in Manila and featured local culture, as well as Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys.

Currently, the stand-up comedian is doing a world tour.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC