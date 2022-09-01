Jo Koy graces the red carpet of the Philippine premiere of his film 'Easter Sunday.' Handout

MANILA – It is safe to say that Fil-American standup comedian Jo Koy is on a roll.

Just after releasing the first Filipino-centered Hollywood film “Easter Sunday,” Jo Koy announced in the Philippines that Netflix is dropping his new show in September.

The comedian made the revelation on Tuesday ahead of the Philippine premiere of his movie.

Jo Koy did not share more details about his fourth Netflix show but teased that it is, by far, his favorite performance.

The show, which sold 28,000 tickets, was shot at the Kia Forum, formerly the Great Western Forum, in California. It will be streamed on the digital platform beginning September 13.

“This, I swear to God, was my best work. It was my best routine. It was my favorite routine,” he told the media.

Currently he has three shows on the streaming platform: “Live from Seattle,” “Comin’ In Hot,” and “In His Elements.”

Meanwhile, Jo Koy is open to the possibility of making a film in the country in the future.

“To create a movie here, how cool if we can bring an action movie here. I’ll promise you I’ll make it work,” he said.

Jo Koy is proud that his film “Easter Sunday” opened doors for Filipinos to have a spotlight in Hollywood.

But his journey to securing a lead role in a major studio release in the US was rough, given that “offers” do not come easily for minorities in Hollywood.

“There are no such things as offers, especially when you’re not the majority color. If you are Filipino, there are no offers. You have to come up with a pitch. You have to figure out a story they will back,” he revealed.

But his resilience paid off when director and producer Steven Spielberg reached out to him for a possible movie project.

“I want to open doors for everyone. That’s what this movie is all about — having the doors open and showcase this Asians that can act in Hollywood,” Jo Koy added.

The film, his love letter to the Fil-Am community, follows Jo Koy’s character returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous family that has Pinoy roots.

“Easter Sunday,” distributed by Universal Pictures, also features an all-star cast including Jimmy Yang, Tia Carrere, Eva Nobleazada, Lydia Gaston, Eugene Cordero, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

It is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and written by Ken Cheng.

