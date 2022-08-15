Kayla Rivera bares her truth in ‘Half Love’

MANILA -- With her impressive works as female lead star in hit musicals like “Aladdin,”, “Side Show,” and “Beautiful,” and the currently running “Joseph The Dreamer,” Kayla Rivera may be regarded as one of the most prolific theater stars in the country today, but she is more than that and she is all set to prove her versatility as a singer in her upcoming R&B soul release “Half Love,” released under Underdog Music PH.

“Half Love” marks the re-launch of Rivera as a recording artist, highlighting her growth and maturity as a singer.

“The past few years gave me a lot of time to be with myself, learning about my emotions, my strengths and weaknesses, and I feel like that has translated into me being able to be more vulnerable in expressing myself better, especially as an artist,” admits Rivera. “I think this is evident in the way I have interpreted the song.”

Co-written by hitmaker Kiko Salazar and John Fredmarc, the song talks about complicated truths about love.

“When I first listened to ‘Half Love, I knew it was a song that a lot of people would relate to. The lyrics touch on when you’re in a relationship and you know you deserve better, but you still give your love wholeheartedly and can’t seem to walk away. Ultimately, falling back into the same cycle over and over again,” Rivera recalled. “It’s a blessing to have been given this emotional song by Kiko and John.”

The young singer also thanked Underdog Music for the trust and confidence given to her.

She added: “In recent years, I was focused on finishing my university degree and was busy with the musical theater shows that I was performing in, so I didn’t get to work on recording songs. I’m really excited and grateful that Underdog Music has pushed me and given me the space to explore my artistry and release original music that I’ve always dreamt of putting out there.”

Underdog Music, on the other hand, believes that “Half Love” empowered Rivera as an artist as she produced the song herself – overseeing all the creative processes involved in the song.

Miguel Jimenez, label head of Underdog Music PH, is proud that through this new song the artists has shown her more vulnerable, relatable side.

“In the song, she proves to everyone that behind all the glitter and make-up is a girl bravely facing everyday problems, both big and small – like everyone else,” said Jimenez. “I firmly believe that many people will relate to the song. I am excited for everyone to hear it.”

Rivera will be dropping a sweeping album before the end of the year, compiling all her recent and future releases. She can also be heard daily as radio DJ on Monster RX 93.1 during the “All Out show with Rico Robles,” and she also looks forward to closing “Joseph The Dreamer” this August 19 and 20, and the slated nationwide tour of Trumpets Inc.’s, “Joseph the Dreamer,” set to commence in a few months.

“Half Love” is already available in all music streaming platforms.

