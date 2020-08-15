Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: UP to offer class on K-dramas, lists 'CLOY' as required viewing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 15 2020 05:55 PM | Updated as of Aug 15 2020 10:19 PM

"Crash Landing on You" (pictured) is one of the shows a class in UP is aiming to analyze for college credit. Netflix

MANILA -- University of the Philippines (UP) students can now receive college credit for watching Korean dramas. 

As seen in its enlistment website, UP is offering an elective that seeks to "analyze" K-drama shows, such as "Crash Landing on You," which is one of the new ones to sweep Filipino viewers away. 

A screenshot of the class being offered in the enlistment website of the University of the Philippines

The popular K-drama stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, and it follows a South Korean billionaire heiress who falls in love with a North Korean soldier after a paragliding accident. 

The elective also recommends watching other K-drama shows, such as "Misaeng" and "Chicago Typewriter" before enlisting. 

It also requires a Netflix subscription or any access to the shows it mentioned. 

This course is open to all colleges. 

