LOOK: UP to offer class on K-dramas, lists 'CLOY' as required viewing

MANILA -- University of the Philippines (UP) students can now receive college credit for watching Korean dramas.
As seen in its enlistment website, UP is offering an elective that seeks to "analyze" K-drama shows, such as "Crash Landing on You," which is one of the new ones to sweep Filipino viewers away.
The popular K-drama stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, and it follows a South Korean billionaire heiress who falls in love with a North Korean soldier after a paragliding accident.
The elective also recommends watching other K-drama shows, such as "Misaeng" and "Chicago Typewriter" before enlisting.
It also requires a Netflix subscription or any access to the shows it mentioned.
This course is open to all colleges.
University of the Philippines, Misaeng, Chicago Typewriter, Crash Landing on You