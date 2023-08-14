Chito Miranda believes now is 'golden age of OPM'

Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda. Instagram/@chitomirandajr



MANILA -- Many Filipinos believe that the '90s was the "golden age" of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) with the rise of bands like Eraserheads, Rivermaya, and Parokya ni Edgar.

But for singer-songwriter Chito Miranda, today is an even better time for the local music scene.

In an Instagram post, the Parokya ni Edgar frontman recalled the time that artists like them were treated like "second-class citizens" regardless of the success they have achieved.

That is no longer the case now, he said, as both new and established acts are getting the compensation and treatment they deserve.

"Sobrang saya naman kasi talaga noong '90s... pero noong time na 'yun, we were all underpaid, hati-hati kami sa isang hotel room, kadalasan walang decent backstage or dressing room, di maganda 'yung sound system," he said. "At kahit sobrang sikat na ng mga bands, para pa rin kaming mga second-class citizens compared sa mga mainstream singers and artistas."

"Bands and artists now get paid and are treated like celebrities," he added. "Mula sa mga oldies namin tulad ng PNE and KMKZ, hanggang sa mga younger artists like Ben&Ben, DecAve, Zack Tabudlo, Flow G, SB19, etc... all are now treated how artists should be treated."

"Firsthand ko nakita at na-compare 'yung value na binibigay nila sa bands noon at ngayon... and sobrang saya ko na ganito na nila i-treat 'yung mga bands ngayon."

Miranda went on to note how artists are no longer dependent on mainstream media and recording companies to make it big, which means they have more creative freedom.

"Puwede na silang magsulat lang basta ng kung anong trip nila, without considering kung 'patok ba sa masa' or kung 'radio-friendly' ba 'yung kanta. Puwede silang mag-record at mag-release kung kailan nila gusto," he said.

"Kumbaga sa painting, we get to see their most honest artwork... tapos nakakatuwa kasi sobrang patok sa mga Pinoy," he added.

Read Miranda's full post below:

In the comments section, Miranda acknowledged that there are many great local acts in any era, not just today and during the '90s.

He said his post focused on how the industry has evolved, and how artists like him are treated better today.

"I want to clarify lang that I wasn't trying to point out na mas magagaling 'yung mga kids now compared sa mga '90s bands, or vice versa, or na mas okay 'yung '90s kaysa sa '80s, and so on," he said.

"But what I appreciate with how things are now is that the bands and artists, both old and new, are now treated with value... much more than before," he added.