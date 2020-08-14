Ryza Cenon to launch own YouTube channel this weekend

MANILA -- Actress Ryza Cenon is joining the growing list of celebrities who have ventured into vlogging.

On Instagram, Cenon, who is now pregnant with her first child, posted a teaser of her upcoming channel on YouTube.

According to the actress, she will officially launch her first vlog this weekend. As of writing, she already has more than 1,000 subscribers.

Cenon said her channel is her way of sharing with her fans her newest journey in life.

Last month, "The General's Daughter" actress confirmed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend, Miguel Cruz.

