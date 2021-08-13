Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The CompanY's Moy Ortiz has launched an online songwriting workshop "Songwriting From A Songwriter."

"We know what happened last year when the whole world shutdown in March. We are trying to look, to pivot our core skills digitally and online because The CompanY couldn't do shows anymore," he said on ANC's "Headstart" on Friday.

"We try to come up with a short video snippets of our core competence. Like the two members of The CompanY -- Annie (Quintos) and Sweet (Plantado) -- they teach now online via Zoom and they have students all over the world.

"For me, I decided to do songwriting but it was initially meant to be like 10-minute snippets, webisodes, but it morphed into something else. And now we have this 10-episode video-on-demand workshop series on songwriting," Ortiz continued.

"The basic premise of this video workshop is songwriting is storytelling, the way it's produced and written. This is really more for beginners and hobbyists. Don't expect anything that is music theory heavy but basically the thrust is we are here as storytellers so that our audience can relate to universal human emotions that are relatable," he added.

Aside from songwriting, the workshop will "even go as far as how to market, how to distribute your composition," he said.

For Ortiz, songwriting is a good option to try during this period of enhanced community quarantine.

"It's an opportune moment now to get into your hobbies that fill the well of your soul. So this is good for you on an emotional, psychological or mental level. Songwriting is like that. It tries to pick your brain and pump-primes you to become creative and to express yourself. You and I know that communication is key to be able to express whatever you feel, especially now in the pandemic, whether it's fears, hopes, anxieties and dreams. To be able to express that in music is a healthy thing and a healthy choice to do right now," he explained.

Ortiz added that songwriting is also a form of therapy that can help one's mental health.

"Whatever you have inside or whatever you are going through if you are able to put it on pen and paper -- in this case, in songwriting to express it musically -- you not only help yourself but you also help other people there so that people don't feel isolated and alone because they can relate to whatever you are going through," Ortiz.







Aside from his songwriting workshop, Ortiz along with National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, Noel Ferrer and Maribel Garcia are coming out with a brand new musical about the pandemic.

"The Pinoy Pandemic Palabas" musical will be coming out this November for free on the YouTube channel and Facebook page of the BGC Arts Center.

"This our gift to the world, new music, new OPM music that talks about real stuff, what everyone is going through during these difficult years," Ortiz said of the musical.