

Veteran actress Iza Calzado turned 39 with a more compassionate heart and a deeper sense of self-worth.

Calzado took to social media to mark her birthday, enumerating the lessons she learned from the previous year.

“The past year has challenged me so much on so many levels yet here I am, alive and grateful to be so as I celebrate my birthday,” she said.

According to the actress, the past year taught her to embrace every aspect of her being.

“One of the biggest lessons for me has been learning to embrace every aspect of my being, not just the qualities that I like but more so the ones that are difficult to love and accept. My imperfections and the shadows within,” Calzado opened up.

“Practicing self-compassion has been helpful and I must say it made me become more compassionate towards others,” she added.

She further explained that self-love allowed her to be truly happy and have peace in her heart.

“At the root of it all is self-love. Working on having a better understanding of what it means to me. Working on my sense of self-worth, my being enough. Filling my cup first before giving to others,” she mused.

“By being aware of the darkness within and around me, I create more light from within and around me. Tapping into the limitless light inside all of us which comes from the source whom I call God.”

Coinciding with her birthday, ABS-CBN revealed that Calzado will also play Darna in the highly anticipated TV adaptation of the Mars Ravelo character, alongside previously announced lead star Jane de Leon.

Calzado will portray “the first Darna” who will pass on the superheroine’s powers to her daughter, Narda, portrayed by de Leon, in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.”