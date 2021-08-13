Watch more on iWantTFC

“Pahilumin, mga sugat / malayo pa ang iyong patutunguhan.”

MANILA -- Ben&Ben has released yet another sentimental song, collaborating this time with indie folk band Munimuni for the single "Sugat."

On Friday, Ben&Ben surprised its followers when it uploaded a new song that talks about letting the wounds of the past heal to eventually get free from pain and move forward.

Several hours after its release on YouTube, “Sugat'' has gained over 260,000 views, making it the No. 5 top trending for music in the platform as of writing.

“Isang kanta para sa lahat ng may dinadala. Oatawarin ang sarili at pakawalan ang nakaraan,” the group said in their Facebook page.

Just before July ended, Ben&Ben released the heartbreak song “Pasalubong,” its latest collaboration with singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre

The two acts reunited for a follow-up to their hit song “Paalam,” and have issued a fair warning to their fans for “hurtful” lyrics.

Ben&Ben also released other two singles, “Upuan” and “Magpahinga,” from their upcoming sophomore album, whose release date has yet to be announced.

